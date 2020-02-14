Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings for Donegal ahead of Storm Dennis

Contact
Storm Dennis is to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the whole country PICTURE: WXcharts.com
Weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued for Donegal ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis.
Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind and rain warnings for the whole country covering from 3am to 9pm on Saturday.
The wind warning is for very squally southerly winds veering southwesterly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/h gusts to around 100 km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Winds moderating from the north west later. The warning is valid from 11am on Saturday to 8pm on Saturday.
A status yellow rainfall warning for Ireland has been issued for spells of heavy, locally thundery rain on Saturday that will lead to some flooding. The warning is valid from 6am to 9pm on Saturday.
Met Éireann says Storm Dennis will bring some very wet and very windy weather over the weekend and into Monday.
Some flooding is likely and damaging gusty winds with some disruption possible.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Burt - where the hurlers come from. Three generations of Burt hurlers, James Whoriskey, Hugh Whoriskey and Johnny Whoriskey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.