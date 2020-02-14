Contact

Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings for Donegal ahead of Storm Dennis

Storm will bring risk of local flooding over the weekend

Storm Denis Weather Forecast

Storm Dennis is to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the whole country PICTURE: WXcharts.com

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued for Donegal ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis.

Met Éireann has issued status yellow wind and rain warnings for the whole country covering from 3am to 9pm on Saturday.

The wind warning is for very squally southerly winds veering southwesterly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/h gusts to around 100 km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Winds moderating from the north west later. The warning is valid from 11am on Saturday to 8pm on Saturday.

A status yellow rainfall warning for Ireland has been issued for spells of heavy, locally thundery rain on Saturday that will lead to some flooding. The warning is valid from 6am to 9pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann says Storm Dennis will bring some very wet and very windy weather over the weekend and into Monday.

Some flooding is likely and damaging gusty winds with some disruption possible.

 

