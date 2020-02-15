Donegal man has a great Winning Streak experience on Saturday night's TV show

Contact
Thomas Clyne, second from left who played on behalf of his dad, tom Clyne, accepting a cheque for €38,000 won on Saturday night on Winning Streak
There was great Donegal interest in Saturday night's popular Winning Streak programme with Ballyshannon's Thomas Clyne, representing his father Tom, on the show.
Thomas, who works in security and with North West Floors and Furniture in Ballyshannon, said he was "told" he would be representing his dad, and he always does what he is told!
Super cool as always, he handled the show brilliantly, giving a big shout out to friends and family and he had a special word for his 'Taco Tuesday' buddies in Donegal town, who he explained to viewers "know who they are".
Thomas did well, winning €38,000 for his father, the second highest amount won on the night, pipped only by the eventual winner from Kilkenny who got to spin the wheel.
Posting on Facebook his wife Linda said they had a brilliant day, despite the 6am start, and were hugely proud of Thomas - and why wouldn't they be.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Thomas Clyne, second from left who played on behalf of his dad, tom Clyne, accepting a cheque for €38,000 won on Saturday night on Winning Streak
Nash McDaid presented with the Drowes Perpetual Cup for the first salmon from the fishery of the 2020 season and also the 1 kilo bar of silver and Thomas Gallagher Conservation Cup
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.