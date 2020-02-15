Donegal man has a great Winning Streak experience on Saturday night's TV show

There was great Donegal interest in Saturday night's popular Winning Streak programme with Ballyshannon's Thomas Clyne, representing his father Tom, on the show.

Thomas, who works in security and with North West Floors and Furniture in Ballyshannon, said he was "told" he would be representing his dad, and he always does what he is told!

Super cool as always, he handled the show brilliantly, giving a big shout out to friends and family and he had a special word for his 'Taco Tuesday' buddies in Donegal town, who he explained to viewers "know who they are".

Thomas did well, winning €38,000 for his father, the second highest amount won on the night, pipped only by the eventual winner from Kilkenny who got to spin the wheel.

Posting on Facebook his wife Linda said they had a brilliant day, despite the 6am start, and were hugely proud of Thomas - and why wouldn't they be.