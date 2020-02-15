Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal man has a great Winning Streak experience on Saturday night's TV show

Thomas has a big shout out for the "Taco Tuesday" gang ......

Donegal man has a great Winning Streak experience on Saturday night's TV show

Thomas Clyne, second from left who played on behalf of his dad, tom Clyne, accepting a cheque for €38,000 won on Saturday night on Winning Streak

Reporter:

Michael Daly

There was great Donegal interest in Saturday night's popular Winning Streak programme with Ballyshannon's Thomas Clyne, representing his father Tom, on the show.

Thomas, who works in security and with North West Floors and Furniture in Ballyshannon, said he was "told" he would be representing his dad, and he always does what he is told!

Super cool as always, he handled the show brilliantly, giving a big shout out to friends and family and he had a special word for his 'Taco Tuesday' buddies in Donegal town, who he explained to viewers "know who they are".

Thomas did well, winning €38,000 for his father, the second highest amount won on the night, pipped only by the eventual winner from Kilkenny who got to spin the wheel.

Posting on Facebook his wife Linda said they had a brilliant day, despite the 6am start, and were hugely proud of Thomas - and why wouldn't they be.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie