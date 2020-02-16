Sadness as family run Donegal shop closes its doors after 70 years

There has been yet another shock business closure in Donegal Town.

Quinn's Spar on Water Street closes its doors today (Sunday) for the last time in 70 years.

Shop owner John Quinn thanked everyone who supported the business over the years.

The shop was opened by John's later father Peter who ran it for 35 years. John then took the reins, but times were changing.

For previous generations, Peter Quinn's was a one-stop grocery shop for countless local shoppers, particularly those working in nearby Magee's Factory.

But the commercial growth of Donegal while welcome in many ways, has sounded the death knell of a number of small, locally owned businesses. There is simply no way they can compete with international supermarket chains.

The closure of Quinn's is a sad day for many people, particularly as it coincides with the last day of trading of the nearby Donegal's Famous Chipper owned by the Duffy family.