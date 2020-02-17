Revealed: New property marking machines could help to deter criminals in Donegal

Property marking machines are set to be used in Donegal in a new bid to deter thieves.

As part of a Donegal Participation Network/Donegal Joint Policing Committee initiative, the machines will be used to mark property with the owner’s Eircode number, which is a unique identifier, while a sticker will be displayed on the premises to show that a household or businesses are participating in the programme.

The mark that is made on the property is a physical mark which is etched into the property. It is very difficult to remove and can be repeated a number of times on the one item. The mark is made by a specially-designed machine which embosses the property item with small dots in the pattern of your Eircode.

This unique numbering system vastly increases the chances that the property will be reunited with its owner if it is lost or stolen.

Property theft is one of the biggest security challenges in Ireland.

Every year within every community in Ireland households and small businesses experience the trauma of being a victim of theft or burglaries.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stolen property is recovered from the hands of criminals, but all too often there is no way of identifying its rightful owners.

But now, the Donegal Public Participation Network and Donegal Joint Policing Committee have purchased two property marking machines for use throughout Donegal.

A training workshop was held recently, and the machines will now be used.

Ten members of An Garda Síochana attended the workshop along with four Public Participation Network members.

A further training session will take place later in the month for community groups.

When items are marked in a community, signage will be erected on community alert/neighbourhood watch poles, on businesses or on farm gates.

The launch and roll out of the machines will take place in March.

The machines have been purchased from Property Marking Ireland and will be kept in the Milford Public Services Centre.

The use of property marking machines in conjunction with local policing and local councils has been successfully used in other parts of Ireland and the UK.

It has been found that the higher the percentage of households and businesses in the community that participate, the more effective the programme is.

This video shows how police in the UK have use a property marking machine. Click HERE

For more information on property marking, go to https://propertymarking.ie/