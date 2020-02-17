Missing man who may have been in Donegal turns up safe and well

Contact
A missing man who police believe may have been in Donegal has been found safe and well.
Mark Joseph McCarron had been missing from his home in Derry since Thursday evening.
The PSNI believe Mr McCarron may have been in Donegal.
The 41-year old was found safe and well this morning.
