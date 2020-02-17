New council house keys to be given to Donegal tenants in coming weeks

Those who are anxiously awaiting keys to council houses in Killybegs should soon be able to move in to their new homes.

Area Manager of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal Pauric Sheerin reported on progress at the February MD meeting.

He said: “The work is substantially complete but when you get to this point of the project, it is hard to say because of snagging.

“But I am confident it will be soon. If not in February then in March.”

Nine new houses are due to be allocated in Killybegs.

Elsewhere in the Donegal MD, construction of 24 houses is well underway in Donegal Town, with a further 24 at the preliminary design stage.

Also at the preliminary design stage are 45 units for Bundoran.

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) asked: “Is there any progress on acquisition of land for housing in Ballyshannon?”

Mr Sheerin replied that this was still in the legal process.

“We are hopeful that it is going to come to fruition,” she said.