Rubbish being dumped in derelict Donegal house is making neighbour ill

A woman living next to a derelict house where rubbish is being dumped has become ill as a result.

That is according to Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) who called for a solution at the February meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

“The building is being overrun with vermin,” he said. “It is very unhealthy. There are people living either side of it. One woman is very sick over it.”

Cllr McMahon asked who was responsible for taking the rubbish out and boarding up the house.

“Is there a solution?” he asked

Suzanne Bogan from Donegal County Council’s Environment Section said that derelict houses didn’t come under department. But she said it might be possible to look at it as an environmental health issue.

She added that the house should be on a register for derelict buildings and the owner would therefore be listed.

Cllr McMahon said the owners were deceased and he wasn’t aware of any relatives.

The councillor stressed the seriousness of the issue, saying: “I am worried about the families that are living there.”

Ms Bogan said she would look into the matter, but that it also came under the Planning Section.