Warning of flooding in Donegal with 24 hours of heavy rain forecast

A warning has been issued about the potential for localised flooding in Donegal on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has issued a warning for heavy rain for Donegal, Connacht, Longford, Clare and Kerry through Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

The status yellow warning is for 25 to 40mm of rain. Localised flooding is likely as the ground is saturated and river levels are elevated following recent heavy rainfall, Met Éireann has warned.

The warning is valid from 4am on Wednesday until 4am on Thursday.