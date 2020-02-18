Pearse Doherty says Sinn Féin 'absolutely serious' about forming 'government of change'

Sinn Féin is stepping up preparations to bring about a “government of change,” Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said.

His comments were made as the party continued its meetings with Independents and smaller parties to attempt to form a government.

The party’s negotiating team was to meet with the Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser on Tuesday afternoon.

“Yesterday, Mary Lou McDonald met with the Secretary General of the Department of the Taoiseach and a follow-up meeting will be held today with our negotiations team,” he said.

“That will be followed up by meetings with individual government departments to begin the process of planning how Sinn Féin’s manifesto is turned into a Programme for Government.

“We are absolutely serious about bringing about a government of change, giving workers and families a break and we are serious about preparing for the government.

“Our first stage of engagements with government departments will focus on the critical areas of housing, health and climate action.

“In addition to engaging with departments, tomorrow we will step up our contacts with other parties and independents, and those conversations will continue over the coming days.

“Sinn Féin want to ensure that our policies are implemented in government.

“We want a government that builds homes, cuts rents and freezes them; reduces the pension age to 65; gives workers and families a break and advances Irish unity.”