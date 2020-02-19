Streetlights to be installed for new walkway on busy Donegal road

Contact
The new walkway and road upgrade is almost complete
Public lighting is to be installed on the new walkway from Donegal Town to Killymard.
This work along with road markings and other minor works will bring to completion the walkway project which was carried out under a Community Involvement Scheme. It was completed in partnership with Killymard Old Church Committee with the support of local landowners.
A spokesperson for Killymard Old Church Restoration Committee said: “We were delighted to be in a position to work with Donegal County Council to get this much-needed path in place.
“It will make it much safer for the people who regularly walk this busy road to the church, school and graveyard. It will also allow more children to walk to school, greatly improving their health and well-being.
“We look forward to the work being finished and we thank people for their patience over the last few months while the work was going on.
“News that lighting is to be installed is a great bonus and will make it even safer for those walking the path.”
Work on the walkway began in October and is almost complete, as is a major upgrade of the road surface.
Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney announced at the February meeting of Donegal MD that two sections of public lighting would be installed on the Killymard road. The first is an extension of existing lighting past Scoil an Linbh Íosa and St Mary’s Church to beyond the old church. €11,600 has been allocated for this work.
The second section will run from St Mary’s Church to the Drumrooske housing estate, with a budget of €22,500.
