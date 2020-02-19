Junction on fast stretch of main Donegal road a cause for concern

There are safety concerns about the M15 turn-off to Mullinasole.

The junction is on a long, straight section of the M15 between Laghey and Ballintra, where many motorists overtake at speed. The road serves a nursing home and bar restaurant as well as many homes, B&Bs and farms. There is also a pier at Mullinasole.

Cllr Michael (SF) told the February meeting of Donegal MD: “A lot of people have been on to me about it. It is a serious issue.”

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said he would look check accident data with the Road Safety Authority (RSA). He explained that there needed to have been a number of accidents for it to be looked at by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).