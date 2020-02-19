€130,000 allocated for public lighting in Donegal MD

A number of public lighting projects in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal have been allocated funding.

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney announced the projects at the February meeting of Donegal MD.

In Ballyshannon, lighting is to be installed at the Community Improvement Scheme walkway on the Rossnowlagh Link Road. €30,000 has been allocated.

In Killybegs, €18,725 has been made available for the Old Fintra Road near Glenlee, while in Kilcar a budget of €10,650 is available for lighting improvement works along L-1175-1 at the Aislann Centre.

In lower Mountcharles, lighting is to be extended along the L2615 to the 50km/h speed limit sign, costing €6,750.

Donegal Town is to benefit from seven additional lights at Drimark on the L-1855-2 with a budget of €10,871; the Doonan roundabout to the Mill Park Hotel entrance costing €9,500; Tirconnaill Street and Castle Street with a funding allocation of €10,000 and on the Lough Eske Road from Drumrooske to Gortloskey along the new walkway and past the old church costing €34,100.