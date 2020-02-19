Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Central junction in busy Donegal town a serious hazard

Councillor calls for road to be made safer for pedestrians

Central junction in busy Donegal town a serious hazard

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A busy junction in Killybegs town centre has five roads merging there, has no footpaths and is used by heavy vehicles including articulated lorries.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) put down a motion at the February meeting of Donegal MD: “That the junction known locally as Cunninghams in Killybegs is investigated and that a solution for safe crossing at this crossroads is dealt with as a matter or urgency. That a safe crossing point be introduced for pedestrians wishing to access the bank and the post office. To investigate the potential of one-way traffic on this road and to introduce footpaths for pedestrian safety to the Shore Road.”

Cllr Kennedy said that traffic travelled at speed in the area. 

“People trying to get across to the butcher and fish shop, trying to go to the post office. 

“I would really appreciate if something could be done.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) who said: “It is very busy especially with seafood activity. You have articulated lorries trying to get up the hill. 

“It is certainly something we would need to get looking at.”

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said it was a particularly difficult location.

“You have five roads merging and a complete lack of footpaths, on-road parking and two-way traffic,” he said. “We need to look at one-way traffic and get parking off the street.”
He told councillors that he was trying to identify a suitable car park location. 

“There are a lot of pieces that need to fit together here,” said Mr Sweeney.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie