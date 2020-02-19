Incorrectly Fitted Child Car Seats Major Cause for Concern in Donegal

Contact
The Road Safety Authority’s Check it Fits service will be visiting Dundalk
Research from the Road Safety Authority’s ‘Check it Fits’ Service, which checks child car seats and restraints nationwide for free, has revealed that 4 out of 5 child car seats are incorrectly fitted nationwide.
To help address this problem, the RSA ‘Check it Fits’ service will be visiting Donegal where child car seat installation experts will be available to ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted. The service takes between 10-15 minutes, is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car. If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the ‘Check it Fits’ experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have to avoid potential serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision
Aisling Sloyan, Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer for the RSA commented:
“The reality is that if a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision. Having a correctly fitted car seat is a simple measure parents, grandparents and guardians can take to ensure children are safe while travelling by car. I would encourage people to visit the ‘Check it Fits’ when it comes to Donegal and give yourself the peace of mind that your children are travelling safely.”
Moyagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA, while speaking about the service said:
“The RSA ‘Check it Fits’ service is there to provide professional, trustworthy advice to parents and guardians around child car seat safety. Parents all over the country are availing of this service to get practical advice and expert fitting of their car seats. We would advise all parents to ensure that when they buy a new car seat, that they get the seat fitted by an expert. We would also advise that parents to check the label on their car seat to make sure it’s appropriate for your child’s age, weight and height, to make sure your seat is firmly installed in the car, and to always ensure that your child’s harness is fitted snugly for every trip. Clothing can affect how the harness fits, so you should use blankets instead of bulky jackets in the winter. This makes sure that the harness is making contact with your child’s body and you should check this before every journey.”
For more information on Check it Fits and for an up-to-date schedule of upcoming road shows, visit www.checkitfits.ie.
The team will be in the following locations to give advise and assistance next week:
Kavanagh’s SuperValu
Cockhill Rd, Ardaravan,
Buncrana
Tuesday 25 February 2020
10.00am – 5.30pm
Centra Letterkenny
Mountain Top
Letterkenny
Wednesday 26 February 2020
10.00am – 5.30pm
Kavanagh’s SuperValu
Navenny Shopping Centre, Navenny
Ballbofey
Thursday 27 February 2020
10.00am – 5.30pm
Kavanaghs SuperValu
Donegal Shopping Centre, Quay St, Glebe
Donegal Town
Friday 28 February 2020
10.00am – 5.30pm
