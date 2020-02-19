Power out in a number of Donegal locations

Contact
235 customers are currently without electricity in the Kilcar area.
ESB networks say that they hope to have power stored by 3.30pm.
There are 66 customers affected in the Dungloe area and 161 customers affected in the Creeslough with an estimated restoration time of 4pm.
Newtowncunningham has 16 affected customers and a further 41 affected customers in the Moville area.
Due to ESB Network works there will be no electricity supply to Glenveagh National Park this Thursday. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) advises the public – for operational reasons - Glenveagh National Park will be closed on Thursday 20th of February.
