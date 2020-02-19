Donegal business to appear on Ireland AM

Donegal town native, Sarah Gillespie, is to appear on Ireland AM on Thursday morning to talk about how parents can get their kids active at home.

Sarah, who is chief executive of RINKA Kids Fitness, says the message is simple.

"It isn’t complicated. It isn’t rocket science. It is simply about taking it back to basics and making your children’s fitness a daily priority."

Sarah started RINKA, which teaches children the fundamentals of fitness in a positive and non-

competitive environment, in 2015 and now has a team of 30 instructors teaching over 3,000 children a week across the country.

The classes focus on teaching kids that fitness is fun and that you don’ have to be brilliant to enjoy

being active.

Sarah will also be interviewed on radio by Pat Kenny on Newstalk later the same day.