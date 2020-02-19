Contact

Open call for women in Donegal to try fishing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Inland Fisheries Ireland will be running a number of events to give women in Donegal and nationwide the opportunity to try fishing in 2020.

Well renowned angler and one of the world’s leading fly casting instructors, Glenda Powell has partnered with Inland Fisheries Ireland to teach the participants around various venues in Ireland from April to September of this year.

The aim of the programme is to give women an opportunity to try fishing in a relaxed and supportive environment with other beginners.

Each participant will be concentrated on as an individual and the aim is to develop her own personal requirements during the programme to enable learning.

The course will be a mixture of spinning and fly fishing to ensure that each participant gets to experience a variety of fishing methods while figuring out what method works best for them.

Participants will be encouraged to progress at their own rate of learning while feeling safe in or around water.

Each participant will learn a new skill and be in the outdoors and will hopefully develop an interest to continue with the sport.

Those wishing to progress to the next level in learning to fish will be encouraged to sign up to future programmes and also to join local angling clubs.

Each course will consist of a half-day session either in the morning (9.30am – 1pm) or afternoon (2pm - 5.30pm) on Saturdays

Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said they were delighted to be able to offer this pilot programme to women as an opportunity to not only learn fishing but have the chance to develop a new skill and past time.

"In today’s society, outdoor recreational activities are more important than ever from a health and well-being perspective and in Ireland, we are uniquely placed with the breadth and quality of our fisheries resource which is available to all to enjoy.

"We want to give these women a unique opportunity to be able to try out this sport in a relaxed and supportive environment among some of our greatest natural resources here in Ireland,” she said.

The programme is open to all women aged 18 and over.

Booking is essential as there are a limited number of spaces.

If you are interested in taking part or would like more information visit https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/women.

