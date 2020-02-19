Letterkenny Community Heritage Group AGM

The annual general meeting of the Letterkenny Community Heritage Group was held on Tuesday night in the Station House hotel.



A new committee for 2020 was elected with new chairperson Johnny Joe McCollum taking over from Gabriel Flood after a few years at the helm



Thanks was given to the outgoing committee and tributes were paid to former colleague, Colm Ferry, who died during the year



There are great plans ahead for the incoming year and new members were welcomed to the group.



Thanks was given to the Station House Hotel for their continued support and local councillors especially Jimmy Kavanagh for their advice and help.



The secretary's position was filled by the outgoing secretary, Brian Walsh and both public relations officers were re-elected, Doreen Sheridan and Deirdre Hines.



All members are looking forward to a busy year ahead.