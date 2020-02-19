Letterkenny Community Heritage Group AGM

Contact
Busy year ahead planned for Letterkenny Community Heritage Group
The annual general meeting of the Letterkenny Community Heritage Group was held on Tuesday night in the Station House hotel.
A new committee for 2020 was elected with new chairperson Johnny Joe McCollum taking over from Gabriel Flood after a few years at the helm
Thanks was given to the outgoing committee and tributes were paid to former colleague, Colm Ferry, who died during the year
There are great plans ahead for the incoming year and new members were welcomed to the group.
Thanks was given to the Station House Hotel for their continued support and local councillors especially Jimmy Kavanagh for their advice and help.
The secretary's position was filled by the outgoing secretary, Brian Walsh and both public relations officers were re-elected, Doreen Sheridan and Deirdre Hines.
All members are looking forward to a busy year ahead.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.