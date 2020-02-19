Contact

Fáilte Ireland seeks festival ideas for Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way

Have you got a festival idea?

Looking for that ideal festival idea

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Fáilte Ireland is looking for new festival ideas with the potential to motivate visitors to the region of the Wild Atlantic Way including Donegal.

The National Tourism Development Authority identifies festivals as a key driver of tourism growth, particularly outside of traditional tourism hots pots.

Ciara Sugrue, head of festivals at Fáilte Ireland explains the importance of festivals:

“Festivals motivate over 200,000 overseas visitors to come to Ireland every year and are critical for growth in the tourism sector.

"Not only do they give visitors to Ireland a unique opportunity to experience the very best of our culture, people and places, they boost revenue and create jobs in local communities.

"We aim to grow the number of overseas visitors coming to Ireland to attend a festival to 300,000 by 2022, generating an estimated €150 million in revenue”.

“Research into Fáilte Ireland funded festivals shows that almost 60% of overseas visitors attend festivals outside Dublin.

"A new high impact festival of international standing would be transformative for this region, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

"Over the coming months, we are hoping to identify festival ideas or themes with the potential to encourage visitors to not only come to the Wild Atlantic Way but really engage with the essence and story of the region,” she said.

Fáilte Ireland is inviting anyone with ideas to submit them to www.failteireland.ie/WAW-festival-ideas

The evaluation process will involve a screening and feasibility study.

