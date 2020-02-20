No knackery collections next week will hit Donegal farmers

Contact
Knackery owners have voted unanimously to not collect fallen animals from Wednesday of next week - as talks with the Department of Agriculture on a new fallen animal scheme remain in deadlock.
According to today's Irish Farmers' Journal, knackeries are claiming that it will no longer be viable to stay operational unless they get a support package from the Department of Agriculture.
Farmers can still deliver fallen animals to knackeries, but the Animal Collectors’ Association (ACA) has warned that, unless a package is put in place, there will be full closure of knackery services.
“It is not financially viable to continue this service,” a spokesperson for the ACA told the Irish Farmers' Journal.
Knackeries are seeking a scheme that protects farmers before they look “at increasing charges or withdrawal of services from some areas”.
