No knackery collections next week will hit Donegal farmers

Knackery owners have voted unanimously to not collect fallen animals from Wednesday of next week - as talks with the Department of Agriculture on a new fallen animal scheme remain in deadlock.

According to today's Irish Farmers' Journal, knackeries are claiming that it will no longer be viable to stay operational unless they get a support package from the Department of Agriculture.

Farmers can still deliver fallen animals to knackeries, but the Animal Collectors’ Association (ACA) has warned that, unless a package is put in place, there will be full closure of knackery services.

“It is not financially viable to continue this service,” a spokesperson for the ACA told the Irish Farmers' Journal.

Knackeries are seeking a scheme that protects farmers before they look “at increasing charges or withdrawal of services from some areas”.