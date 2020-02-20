Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny evacuated after flooding incident

Centre will close today - but Tug of War Championships go ahead as planned

Aura flooded

The Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

The Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny will be closed today (Thursday) following a flooding incident at the complex on Wednesday evening.

The centre was evacuated at around 8.30pm last night after flooding was caused by a burst pipe. Emergency services attended the scene.

The Aura Centre is hosting the World Tug of War Championships this weekend and the event gets underway today.

In a statement issued on the centre's Facebook page, Aura say the championships will go ahead as planned.

It's understood the main part of the building which will cater for the championships has not been effected by the flooding.

There are reports however, of structural damage to other areas, including the main reception area.

A statement on the Aura Facebook page reads:

"Due to a burst pipe at our centre, the pool and gym is currently closed. Classes have also had to be cancelled.

"The World Indoor Tug of War Championships will go ahead as planned.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.

"We will issue updates on progress to get our centre fully operational again." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie