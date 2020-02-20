Donegal people asked for proposals for Food Waste Reduction initiatives

Contact
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a call on people in Donegal for proposals under the 2020 Rural Innovation and Development Fund (RIDF) for Food Waste Reduction.
This funding will further enhance the work previously funded to identify, target and address what is a rapidly growing issue not just here in Ireland but globally.
Ireland generates over one million tonnes of food waste each year. These initiatives will serve to address that fund’s overall objective of energising the rural economy by encouraging innovative job creation and sustainable enterprise development.
The Call for Proposals relates to the provision of services for the support of food waste reduction projects which are designed to reduce food waste generated by food businesses, retailers/wholesalers or suppliers in rural areas.
The deadline for submission of applications is 12 noon on April 3. Proposals will be assessed through a competitive process for funding of proposed projects.
Total funding available is as follows:
€300,000 for proposals relating to the promotion and/or development of innovative food waste reduction projects which are designed to reduce food waste generated in rural areas. The maximum amount that will be paid to any project is €100,000 (excl VAT). Funding will be awarded on a competitive basis.
Applications should be made via the Call for Proposals application form which is available on our website here:
https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/agri-foodindustry/agri-foodandtheeconomy/cedraschemes/foodwastereduction/
