Local Enterprise Week to shine a light on doing business in Donegal

Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Donegal in association with its local enterprise partners, launched a jam-packed programme for Local Enterprise Week at an event in Rockhill House, Letterkenny earlier this week.

Running from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, Local Enterprise Week is a great opportunity for Donegal business owners and start-ups to learn from, listen to and network with leaders in their field.

2020 Vision is the theme for the week, which will see a host of industry experts, including Gina London, George Latella and hurling legend Brian Cody, visit Donegal to share their knowledge and top tips with businesses in the county.

2020 Vision: This year’s Local Enterprise Week runs from Monday, March 2 to Friday 6

Speaking at the launch, Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise with Donegal County Council said: “In business, having a clear vision is critical to helping you achieve the results you want, so our theme for this year’s Local Enterprise Week is 2020 Vision, and along with our enterprise partners, we’ve put together a full programme of great speakers and events that will help bring inspiration, clarity and focus to your business, whatever sector you’re operating in.

"From machine automation, to digital marketing expos, food marketing and branding and leadership lessons from sport, there is a lot of knowledge to nurture your imagination and long-term vision.

"Together with local talent, we have a great mix of national and international speakers sharing their expertise with us, so I’d encourage you to get involved and make the most of this opportunity to drive your business forward.”

Kicking off Local Enterprise Week 2020 is keynote speaker Gina London, a renowned global expert on leadership communications, who will host ‘Achieving Your Vision – Taking Your Business To The Next Level’, in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny on Monday, March 2 from 9.30am – 12noon.

Gina works with some of the top companies and executives in the world and will share her key insights into developing leadership. She will be joined by three local companies which have managed to grow and scale their businesses and they will share their experiences with Gina and the audience. Day two of Local Enterprise Week focuses on digital marketing, the future of manufacturing and performance management for SME’s.

To view the full programme and book tickets, visit www.localenterprise.ie/donegal

On Wednesday, business journalist and TV presenter Richard Curran will host a Business Engagement Breakfast in the Radisson Blu Hotel, providing his thoughts and observations on how Donegal businesses can position themselves to maximize the opportunities arising from Brexit.

On the same day in Gaoth Dobhair, Údarás na Gaeltachta will host a conference on remote working and its potential to bring employment into all parts of a county.

Northwest Cloud Cover takes place on Thursday, March 5 and is one of several events run in partnership with LYIT. Join representatives from Pramerica and Druva CloudRanger as they discuss the challenges and benefits of cloud-based technology.

As part of the Creative Coast, one of Ireland’s leading stylists, Paula Hughes will deliver a creative styling workshop in Lough Eske Castle on Thursday, March 5, while food businesses will gain unique and practical insights into the world of food marketing and branding from George Latella of St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia at an event in Castle Grove Country House.

Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise Donegal, pictured speaking at the official launch of the Local Enterprise Week brochure at Rockhill House Estate

On the final day of Local Enterprise Week, three record breaking managers in GAA and hockey, Brian Cody, Arlene Boyles and Martin McHugh will participate in a business conference with a difference, sharing some of the secrets and sacrifices that made them champions in their field and discussing the parallels their leadership, sporting approach and achievements have with the business world.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, (which takes place Sunday, March 8), The Donegal Women in Business Network will host a special event with female entrepreneurs in the CoLab on Friday, March 6.

To discover the full programme of events and book tickets, visit www.localenterprise.ie/donegal or call the Donegal Local Enterprise Office on (074) 916 0735.