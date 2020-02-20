Regenerating Letterkenny town centre to 2040



This year Donegal County Council will launch a project to explore how Letterkenny town centre can be best regenerated to become a vibrant, competitive and attractive place in which to live, work and invest.

To this end, tenders are being sought for the preparation of a Regeneration Strategy which is called Letterkenny 2040.

The project is being funded under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040.

Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Municipal District, Cllr John O’Donnell describes the role of the public in the project as critical saying the community and the people of Letterkenny and its wider area who use it every day are central to this project because they have the best understanding of the town centre and the best ideas for what kind of place it will become.

"Donegal County Council will be working creatively to try to encourage participation from all sections of the community and especially across all age groups and I would encourage everyone to take part," he said.

Liam Ward, director of community development and planning services with the council added this this is an exciting opportunity to explore the regeneration possibilities for Letterkenny town centre and to think about what kind of place the town centre will become by 2040.

"The project will look at how Letterkenny town centre functions today, where the priorities for rejuvenation and renewal are and come up with design solutions for priority town centre sites."

Project Lead and part of the council's regeneration and development team, Sinead McCauley, said the regeneration strategy will be visionary, innovative and creative in the design of new propositions for the town centre.

"We are looking for a multi-disciplinary team particularly in relation to architecture and urban design expertise to work with the local community and co-design a clear road map for town centre regeneration. This will include areas like Lower Main Street, Market Square and the Cathedral Quarter."

The project will launch around May 2020 when the community in Letterkenny will be invited to take part in events to gather ideas and think about regeneration possibilities.

More information will follow in relation to the events through local press, on www.donegalcoco.ie and on the council’s Facebook (@donegalcoco) and Twitter (@Donegalcouncil).

Tender documents are available on www.etender.gov.ie and the closing date for receipt of tenders is 5pm on March 20.