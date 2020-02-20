Contact

Further Yellow Rainfall Warning for Donegal

Caution urged in areas affected and particularly on the roads

A further yellow level rain warning will come into place from 3am tomorrow, Friday, February 21 to 3am on Saturday, February 22 for Donegal and North West Ireland, with 25mm to 35mm of rainfall expected.

With the saturated ground this forecast rainfall may lead to localized flooding.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management have been continuing to liaise with colleagues in Donegal County Council, Met Éireann and the OPW regarding the current spell of unsettled weather.

Met Éireann, at a national level, report a 180% - 300% increase in rainfall when compared with the same period in 2019. Soil moisture readings are indicating saturated ground conditions for much of the country.

Met Éireann has also advised that the current regime of periods of high intensity rainfall will possibly be a feature of our weather over the next 14 days.

As the ground is already saturated, the cumulative rainfall forecast will increase the threat of both fluvial and pluvial flooding events countrywide.

Donegal County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team continue to monitor this current spell of unsettled weather.

Caution is urged in areas affected and particular care should be taken by those on the roads during this period.

The outlook for Saturday night is for persistent rain to extend from the Atlantic with a further risk of flooding. The rain and high winds are likely to continue into Sunday.

The outlook for next week is for it to continue very unsettled with the Atlantic regime persisting. There will be an ongoing risk of flooding due the combination of saturated soils, heavy rainfall and elevated river levels.

