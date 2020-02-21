Contact

Tributes paid to former Donegal county councillor

Francis Brennan served on the council from 1991 to 1999

Tributes have been paid to former Donegal county councillor Francis Brennan who passed away on Thursday.

Mr Brennan served as a Fianna Fáil county councillor from 1991 to 1999 in the Glenties electoral area and ran an auctioneering business in Glenties. 

He passed in St James’s Hospital in Dublin after a short illness.

Mr Brennan was co-opted to Donegal County Council in January 1991 after the retirement of  Sean McNelis.

He was reelected in June 1991 and served until 1999 when he lost his seat. He stood as an independent in 2009 but was not elected.

Former Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher, who served with Mr Brennan on the council, said he was “an excellent public representative”.

 “He gave outstanding service to his electoral area. No problem was too small or too great for Francis to deal with. I had a special working relationship with him over the years, both professionally and personally," he said.

 “I have known him for many years and worked very closely with him during my period as TD and an MEP and a minister of State.

 “Francis ran a very successful business and worked up until a few weeks ago when he took ill.”

Mr Brennan is survived by his wife Kathleen (née Herron), sons Joseph and Micheál, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Aoife, their children Ryan, Emily and Gracie and his sisters Mary and Carmel.

His removal is taking place today, Friday, at 1.30pm from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara to his home at Main Street, Glenties. 

His funeral will take place in St Connell's Church, Glenties, on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. 

