Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee meets

Contact
Inaugural Mica Redress Committee meeting of Donegal County Council
Donegal Councillor Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) has been elected chairperson of the council's Mica Redress Committee.
The committee held its inaugural meeting in Lifford's County House on Thursday morning (February 20), with Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) elected vice chairperson.
During the meeting the three stages in the proposed defective block redress scheme were outlined to committee members.
It is envisaged, the process will begin with homeowners submitting an application for eligibility. If this is approved, Donegal County Council will issue written confirmation of eligibility.
The homeowner can then submit an application for grant approval, which needs a quotation from an engineer and a contractor and evidence of tax compliance, including Local Property Tax.
If this is approved, Donegal County Council will issue written confirmation of grant approval.
Stage Three is payment of a grant, which will cover 90 percent of the actual costs, up to a maximum of €275,000.
During the meeting, however, it emerged the Department has not yet communicated guidelines for the scheme to Donegal County Council, which was, therefore, still unable to accept applications.
For further updates, see this week's Inish Times, Donegal Post and Donegal Democrat newspapers and click on Donegal Live
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Joanne Murphy, Maria McGuinness and Erin Murphy at the "Oscars" Joanne and Erin are both pharmacy students, following in mum's footsteps.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.