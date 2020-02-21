Contact

Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee meets

Department's guideline delay preventing opening of applications to redress scheme

Donegal County Council budget meeting ongoing today in County House, Lifford

Inaugural Mica Redress Committee meeting of Donegal County Council

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal Councillor Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) has been elected chairperson of the council's Mica Redress Committee.

The committee held its inaugural meeting in Lifford's County House on Thursday morning (February 20), with Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) elected vice chairperson.

During the meeting the three stages in the proposed defective block redress scheme were outlined to committee members.

It is envisaged, the process will begin with homeowners submitting an application for eligibility. If this is approved, Donegal County Council will issue written confirmation of eligibility.

The homeowner can then submit an application for grant approval, which needs a quotation from an engineer and a contractor and evidence of tax compliance, including Local Property Tax.

If this is approved, Donegal County Council will issue written confirmation of grant approval.

Stage Three is payment of a grant, which will cover 90 percent of the actual costs, up to a maximum of €275,000.

During the meeting, however, it emerged the Department has not yet communicated guidelines for the scheme to Donegal County Council, which was, therefore, still unable to accept applications.

