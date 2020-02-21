Appeal made after pet goes missing from Donegal home

Contact
Rua has gone missing from his home in Upper Slavery, Buncrana.
A Donegal woman has appealed for help to find her dog.
Siobhan McLaughlin's red setter, Rua, went missing from the family home in Upper Slavery, Buncrana, last Saturday (February 15).
Rua is microchipped and has the lost dog ID 154401.
Anyone with information can phone 086 0346800, or message the Donegal Live Facebook page.
