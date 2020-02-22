Gardaí in Donegal investigating discharge of shots in centre of town

Contact
Gardaí in Glenties are currently investigating an incident in the town where is appears a gun was drawn and shots fired in the air.
Locals have reported that a man was spotted running down the Main Street around 12.15am before letting off in the region of five to six shots.
People who contacted the Garda Station were told to stay in their houses and keep all lights off.
It is understood that the individual concerned was apprehended following good work by the local gardaí
An official report on the matter is due shortly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Robert O'Connor of Relay for Life Donegal. Funding for the new research project to be based in the north west has been raised by Relay for Life.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.