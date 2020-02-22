Gardaí in Donegal investigating discharge of shots in centre of town

Gardaí in Glenties are currently investigating an incident in the town where is appears a gun was drawn and shots fired in the air.

Locals have reported that a man was spotted running down the Main Street around 12.15am before letting off in the region of five to six shots.

People who contacted the Garda Station were told to stay in their houses and keep all lights off.

It is understood that the individual concerned was apprehended following good work by the local gardaí

An official report on the matter is due shortly.