UPDATE: Gardaí fired at during standoff with armed man in Donegal

Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered firearms and ammunition following an incident in Glenties.

Shortly after midnight gardaí were called to Mill Road, Glenties following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

A number of Garda units attended at the scene. During a brief standoff, the armed man shot in the direction of gardaí causing damage to a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

The armed man, who is aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he is detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939. A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up operation a house on Main Street, Glenties a second firearm was recovered and two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested as part of the investigation.

Both men were also taken to Ballyshannon Station where they are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act,1939 for questioning.

Investigating Gardaí have preserved a number of scenes for examination following the incident and enquires are ongoing.

No shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.