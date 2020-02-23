Funding to tackle erosion issues on Donegal's highest mountain

The green light has been given for a €500,000 project designed to address the ongoing problems of erosion on Errigal Mountain, the county’s highest and most iconic mountain.

Over the past 20 years, the 751 metre high mountain has become an increasingly popular destination for hill walkers to enjoy the panoramic views from the summit.

In fact, recent figures show that the mountain is now attracting in excess of 15,000 visitors a year - with hundreds climbing it on some weekends.

This has led to concerns about Errigal’s ability to withstand the pressures from increased visitor numbers, especially as the bulk of them follow one route to the summit.

Now, though, the Department of Rural and Community Development has confirmed details of projects to be funded under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in collaboration with Fáilte Ireland.

The work at Errigal Mountain will focus on the upland path repair, drainage, fencing, and car parking.

Meanwhile, a total of €8.4 million has been allocated to 44 projects around the country. The investment was approved by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.

This investment is in addition to €1.8 million approved for 109 smaller Measure 1 projects last November.

In 2018, 2.6 million overseas tourists to Ireland engaged in hiking or cross-country walking, spending an estimated €1.4 billion during their stay here.

A further 504,000 tourists took part in cycling activities. The projects announced under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme will contribute further to Ireland’s tourism offering, and will encourage visitors to extend their holidays in rural areas and explore the many attractions the regions have to offer.