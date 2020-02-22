Warning of heavy rain issued for Donegal

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain for Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for Donegal and much of the rest of the country for Sunday night into Monday morning.

The status yellow warning is for rain that will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.

Met Éireann has warned that as the ground is saturated and river levels are elevated, the combined effect of rainfall and snowmelt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding.

The rainfall warning also affects Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Tipperary.

It is valid for 12 hours from 8pm on Sunday.