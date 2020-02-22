Shock and relief in Glenties after shooting incident

Parts of Glenties remain sealed off this afternoon following a serious shooting incident in the town overnight.

Three men were arrested and are detained following the incident which started around midnight in the town centre.

Gardaí were called to Mill Road after reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

During a brief standoff, the armed man shot in the direction of gardaí causing damage to a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

Two other men were arrested and a second firearm was recovered during a follow-up operation at a house on Main Street.

No injuries were reported and all three men are being detained at Ballyshannon garda station.

Gardaí say a number of scenes have been preserved for examination.

The town centre remains sealed off to traffic this afternoon, with access to the Main Street on foot only.

A funeral which was to take place in the town on Saturday has been postponed until Sunday as there is no vehicle access to St Connell’s Church.

Shock and disbelief

Chair of the Glenties Community Development Group Brian Carr said the town was “in lock down” before the arrival of a forensics team from Dublin.

He said there is shock and disbelief in the town at the incident which locals believe may have involved up to 20 shots being fired in several locations.

“Everybody is just shocked and can’t come to terms that something can happen like that in a small town such as Glenties,” he said.

“People are in shock and disbelief but there is also relief that no one was injured. That’s what everyone is saying.”

Mr Carr said there is major disruption in the town and a diversion is in place at Kilraine Junction.

“It’s the normal diversion that would be in place for the Harvest Fair, but this is very different,” he said.

“People don't know what to say or what to do. People trying to go about their normal business but they can't as no cars are allowed into the town. The shops have to be affected as people can only walk into town.”





