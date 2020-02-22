Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Shock and relief in Glenties after shooting incident

Cordons still in place after the arrest of three men and the recovery of two firearms

Parts of the town remained sealed off on Saturday afternoon

Parts of the town remained sealed off on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Brian Carr

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Parts of Glenties remain sealed off this afternoon following a serious shooting incident in the town overnight.

Three men were arrested and are detained following the incident which started around midnight in the town centre.

Gardaí were called to Mill Road after reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle. 

During a brief standoff, the armed man shot in the direction of gardaí causing damage to a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

Two other men were arrested and a second firearm was recovered during a follow-up operation at a house on Main Street.

No injuries were reported and all three men are being detained at Ballyshannon garda station.

Gardaí say a number of scenes have been preserved for examination.

The town centre remains sealed off to traffic this afternoon, with access to the Main Street on foot only.

A funeral which was to take place in the town on Saturday has been postponed until Sunday as there is no vehicle access to St Connell’s Church.

Shock and disbelief

Chair of the Glenties Community Development Group Brian Carr said the town was “in lock down” before the arrival of a forensics team from Dublin.

He said there is shock and disbelief in the town at the incident which locals believe may have involved up to 20 shots being fired in several locations.

“Everybody is just shocked and can’t come to terms that something can happen like that in a small town such as Glenties,” he said. 

“People are in shock and disbelief but there is also relief that no one was injured. That’s what everyone is saying.”

Mr Carr said there is major disruption in the town and a diversion is in place at Kilraine Junction.

“It’s the normal diversion that would be in place for the Harvest Fair, but this is very different,” he said.

“People don't know what to say or what to do. People trying to go about their normal business but they can't as no cars are allowed into the town. The shops have to be affected as people can only walk into town.”



If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie