Donegal gardaí warn of suspicions over man found on property claiming he was reading electricity meter

Gardaí in Donegal are warning people to contact them if they see anyone on their property who should not be there.

This follows a report by a woman who found a man she did not know on her property. He told her that he was there to read the meter. However, some time afterwards, she received an electricity bill that showed an estimated reading had been used.

The woman contacted her supplier and was told that no-one had read the meter on their behalf.

A garda spokesperson said: "The lady in question wanted to make others aware of what had happened.

"Be vigilant. If anyone is on your property and you do not know them and have concerns about them, contact the Gardaí. Please do not approach them yourself."

