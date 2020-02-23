Donegal community shocked and saddened by discovery of man's body - road remains closed

The community of Ballyshannon has been rocked this morning at news of the tragic death of a man whose name has not yet been released.

Gardaí at Ballyshannon are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of the 37-year-old man near Ballyshannon.

The alarm was raised when the deceased was discovered in a water-filled drain on the roadside at Cloghore on the main Ballyshannnon to Belleek road approximately 11pm on Saturday evening.

His body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for examination. The local Coroner has been notified and the deceased will be removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital later today (Sunday).

Investigating Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing.