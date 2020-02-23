Caution urged on Donegal roads - gritters will be out but flood risk is also high

Wintry showers have been forecast for this evening (Sunday) with snow likely, especially on higher ground.

Donegal County Council has announced that its gritters will be in action from 9.00pm.

However, a widespread status yellow warning for rainfall has also been issued, effective from 8.00pm on Sunday to 8.00am on Monday, with temperatures rising and maybe even reaching double figures overnight. Donegal is among the counties affected by the weather warning, as are all other counties except Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford.

Forecasters are warning that melting snow combined with rainfall of 20mm to 25mm will lead to elevated river levels and localised flooding. Given that the ground is already saturated and rivers at dangerously high levels from recent persistent rainfall, the risk of flooding is greatly increased.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and to allow for all kinds of weather conditions.

