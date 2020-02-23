Immense sadness as 11-year-old boy injured in Donegal road crash passes away

There is immense grief and sadness at the heart-breaking news that the 11-year-old boy seriously injured in a road traffic collision on Friday has sadly passed away.

The boy was pronounced dead this evening (Sunday) at the Royal Victoria Hospital. He had been transferred from Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry on Saturday.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision between a van and the young pedestrian which took place at Slavery Road, Tullyarvan near Buncrana.

Emergency services personnel treated the boy at the scene before removing him by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital. The driver of the van, a man in his fifties, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on 21st February 2020, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.