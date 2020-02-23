Man arrested over firearm incident to appear in court in Donegal

A man arrested in connection to a firearms incident in Glenties is to be brought before the court.

The man in his twenties is expected to appear before Donegal District Court on Monday.

Investigations are continuing into the incident which occurred at Mill Road, Glenties.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of shots being fired by a man with a rifle. During a brief stand off the armed man shot in the direction of Gardaí causing damage to a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed Gardaí.

The armed man was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he was detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939. A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow up operation a house on Main Street, Glenties, a second firearm was recovered. Two other men in their twenties and forties were arrested but have since been released without charge.

Investigating Gardaí had preserved a number of scenes for examination following the incident and enquires are ongoing. No shots were fired by Gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.