That's snow way to start a Monday morning in Donegal!

Heavy snow overnight is causing problems in parts of Donegal this morning.

Gardai are advising motorists to take care when driving on snow or on wet roads, and to leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front.

Snow was affecting some major routes early this morning, particularly the Barnesmore Gap and around Ballybofey. There was also heavy snow in the Kilmacrennan-Letterkenny area, especially on higher ground.

The Carndonagh/Mountain Rd (R244) has reopened following earlier closure following snowfall.

Early this morning a lorry got stuck on McGrory's Brae just south of Ballybofey, leading to considerable delays.

Donegal Co. Council has issued a notice to say that snow is causing delays on many roads this morning and is asking drivers to please drive with extra care and allow plenty of time when travelling.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Donegal ended this morning at 8am.