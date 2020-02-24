Snow leads to closure of many schools in Donegal

Heavy snow overnight has led to the closure of numerous schools today, and many courses and classes are unlikely to go ahead.

Parents are being advised to check with their local schools.

Among the schools shut this morning are:

Little Angels, Letterkenny.

Sessiaghoneill NS, Ballybofey

Lurgybrack School, Letterkenny

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin

Lakeview Montessori School in Drumaboden, Ramelton

Ballaghdergy Pre-school, Letterkenny

Gleneely National School, Killygordon

Deale College Raphoe,

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Coliste Ailigh Letterkenny,

St. Bernadette’s Special School,

Ray National School, Manorcunningham

Errigal College, Letterkenny

Magherabeg, Manorcunningham

Scoil Colmcille, Convent Road, Letterkenny

Gael Scoil Primary School, Letterkenny

Glenswilly National School

Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, Letterkenny