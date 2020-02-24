Snow leads to closure of many schools in Donegal

Contact
The Letterkenny area has been badly affected
Heavy snow overnight has led to the closure of numerous schools today, and many courses and classes are unlikely to go ahead.
Parents are being advised to check with their local schools.
Among the schools shut this morning are:
Little Angels, Letterkenny.
Sessiaghoneill NS, Ballybofey
Lurgybrack School, Letterkenny
St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin
Lakeview Montessori School in Drumaboden, Ramelton
Ballaghdergy Pre-school, Letterkenny
Gleneely National School, Killygordon
Deale College Raphoe,
Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Coliste Ailigh Letterkenny,
St. Bernadette’s Special School,
Ray National School, Manorcunningham
Errigal College, Letterkenny
Magherabeg, Manorcunningham
Scoil Colmcille, Convent Road, Letterkenny
Gael Scoil Primary School, Letterkenny
Glenswilly National School
Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, Letterkenny
