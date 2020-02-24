Man who was tragically found dead on Donegal roadside has been named

Contact
The community of Ballyshannon and the border area of Cloghore-Belleek is trying to come to terms with the tragic death of a local man over the weekend.
Thomas Kelly of Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon was found dead near his family home on Friday evening.
Gardaí at Ballyshannon are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the 37-year-old's body.
The alarm was raised when the deceased was discovered in a water-filled drain on the roadside at Cloghore on the main Ballyshannnon to Belleek road approximately 11pm on Saturday evening.
His body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for examination. The deceased will be removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital in due course. Investigating Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.
Enquires are ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.