Man who was tragically found dead on Donegal roadside has been named

The community of Ballyshannon and the border area of Cloghore-Belleek is trying to come to terms with the tragic death of a local man over the weekend.

Thomas Kelly of Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon was found dead near his family home on Friday evening.

Gardaí at Ballyshannon are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the 37-year-old's body.

The alarm was raised when the deceased was discovered in a water-filled drain on the roadside at Cloghore on the main Ballyshannnon to Belleek road approximately 11pm on Saturday evening.

His body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for examination. The deceased will be removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital in due course. Investigating Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing.