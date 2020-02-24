Main Donegal road re-opens after incident earlier today - but driving conditions still treacherous

Contact
Barnesmore Gap has re-opened following an earlier incident which involved a heavy goods vehicle (HGV).
However, motorists are reporting that conditions are still challenging due to snowfall and traffic is moving very slowly as a result.
Elsewhere, the Mountain Road at Carndonagh has also re-opened. It had been closed due to heavy snowfall.
Conditions are treacherous in many parts of the county, while in some places melting snow is leading to surface water and flooding.
Motorists are urged to avoid unnecessary journeys and to drive with caution on the county's roads this morning.
Donegal County Council is publishing road condition images which are updated every 15 minutes. They can be viewed by clicking here
