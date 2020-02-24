Road remains closed as investigations continue into tragic Donegal death

The main Ballyshannon to Belleek road remains closed as investigations continue into the tragic death of a man found at Cloghore, Ballyshannon near the Fermanagh border.

The body of Thomas Kelly who had an address in Belleek but was from Cloghore was found near the family home on Saturday evening at around 11pm.

His body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for examination.

The road will be closed until the forensic examination is complete. Diversions are in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

