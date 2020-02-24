Monday power cuts affecting some Donegal households

ESB Networks say that there are 152 affected households in the Leghowney area, just outside Donegal Town.

It is anticipated that the power will be back by 1pm.

128 customers are affected in the Ballyshannon area, with no restoration time available as of 10am.

19 customers are affected in the Cullion area with a 1pm restoration of services estimate.

Another 100 customers are affected in Newtowncunningham while 94 customers are affected in Moville.

It is hoped that the latter customers will be back on stream before 12noon.