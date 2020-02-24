Contact

Town left devastated at the death of 11-year-old boy in weekend collision in Donegal

Dylan Kelly died in hospital on Sunday after being struck by a van

Deaths in Donegal, sunday, November 12th, 2017

Reporter:

Declan Magee

There is shock in the Buncrana area following the death of an 11-year-old boy in a road traffic collision at the weekend.

Dylan Kelly died on Sunday evening in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after being struck by a van on a road close to his home on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 5.30pm on Slavery Road on the outskirts of the town.

The Scoil Íosagáin fifth class student was with another boy when the collision took place. 

It is understood a local nurse attended the scene within minutes of the collision. 

Dylan was taken at first to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry before being moved to Belfast where he passed away.

His family moved to the town in recent years from Dublin. He was the eldest of four children and leaves behind two brothers and an infant sister.

Local county councillor Rena Donaghey said the people in the area are devastated at the death.

“It is just heartbreaking for such a tragic thing to happen. The town is in shock - everybody is just devastated,” she said.

“The news started to spread on Friday afternoon in the community. It’s an awful tragedy. Any accident is bad enough but when it is a child it makes it that bit worse and even sadder.

“I am told he was very popular and had many friends and friends that loved him. I want to offer my most sincere sympathies to Dylan’s mother and father, his brothers and sister, the entire family circle, his neighbours and friends and his school friends who will be so badly affected by this sad loss.

“ We also want to remember the driver and his family who are so devastated by this accident,” she added.

Superintendent   Eugene McGovern of Buncrana garda station issued an appeal for anyone who was in the area who may have seen two boys walking near The Woods estate and a blue Ford Transit van with a 05 DL registration plate travelling on the Slavery Road to contact gardaí at Buncrana garda station.

“People have come forward to assist us, and we are appealing in general terms for anyone who saw them or may have footage. We have already recovered some CCTV footage which has bee n useful.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 93  20002. 

 

