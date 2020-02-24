Yet another snow and ice warning for Donegal

Contact
Barnesmore Gap in snow. PHOTO Siobhan McNamara
Met Eireann has issued yet another weather warning for Donegal.
A Status Yellow warning for snow and ice will take effect from 6.00am on Tuesday and will remain in place until 9.00am on Wednesday.
Met Eireann says: “Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur.”
However, Monday evening’s temperatures will drop to as low as 0°C, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Donegal County Council will be gritting main roads from 9.00pm. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to assume that no road is ice free.
