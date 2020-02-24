UPDATE: Donegal road re-opens after two-day closure for forensic examination

Contact
The main Ballyshannon to Belleek road which was closed for the last two days has now re-opened.
The road was closed for a forensic examination following the tragic death of a man found at Cloghore, Ballyshannon near the Fermanagh border.
The body of father-of-one Thomas Kelly who lived at Rathfort Crescent, Belleek but was from Cloghore was found near the family home on Saturday evening at around 11pm.
His body has since been removed to Sligo University Hospital mortuary for post mortem examination, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.
