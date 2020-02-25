Dangerous conditions and a number of cars off the road in Donegal this morning

Contact
Motorists in Donegal are reporting slippery roads and challenging driving conditions.
The road over Meenaroy is particularly bad following snowfall and freezing conditions over night.
Barnesmore Gap is also very slippery in places. A car left the road overnight on the Ballybofey side of the Gap, near the Castlederg turn-off.
The Donegal Town by-pass is also slippery in places, with reports of a collision in the early hours of this morning.
Main routes have been gritted this morning but motorists are urged to drive with caution and to assume that no road is ice free.
