Council gritters in action this evening

Drivers have been asked to be mindful of driving conditions this Tuesday evening as Donegal County Council's gritters are back in action again.

The following routes will be gritted from 6pm this evening.

01: National Primary North

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

16: Donegal West

19: Donegal National Secondary

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes

http://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Assume that no road is ice free.