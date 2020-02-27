Launch of Innovation Inishowen Skillnet

Contact
Innovation Inishowen Skillnet is to be launched today, Thursday by Paul Healy, CEO of Skillnet Ireland.
It's the first of three new Skillnet networks planned for 2020.
The event will start at 9am in An Grianán Hotel in Burt.
Companies in the Inishowen peninsula had identified a need for support to upskill and cross-skill their employees locally.
The Innovation Inishowen Skillnet network is being established to help skills development across sectors including: Engineering, Manufacturing, Transport, Travel, Tourism, Hospitality, Farming and Fishing Support.
Skillnet Ireland is committed to regional development by ensuring that businesses across the country have access to supports which encourage productivity, growth, entrepreneurship and collaboration.
